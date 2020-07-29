Ethan "Ewo" Andrew Revay, 53, of Tucson, Ariz., passed away, Friday, July 10, 2020.

Born June 24, 1967, in Kittanning.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Elizabeth Revay; and a sister, Susan Revay.

Ethan is survived by his wife, Darcie Revay; a son, Erik (Patricia) Revay; a daughter, Jessica Revay; brothers, Stephen Revay and Paul (Jay) Revay, of Ford City; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ethan worked at Old Tucson Studios for 23 years.

He could fix just about anything and loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed but will always be in our hearts.

Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima in Tucson, Ariz., on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m.

Due to COVID restrictions this will be a closed Mass, however, everyone is invited to join us via Facebook Live: https://bit. ly/2WvnWiX.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Tucson: https:// www.cff.org/give-today/.