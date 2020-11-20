Ethel V. Burkett, 92, of Ford City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Our Family's Home in Ford City.

The daughter of James Edward and Mary Elizabeth (Leightley) Yount, Ethel was born Feb. 1, 1928, in Burrell Township, Armstrong County.

Ethel was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County. She loved camping at Maple Grove Campground, spending time with her family and many friends and enjoyed country and bluegrass music.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons, James E. (Diana) Burkett, of Vandergrift, and Dale A. (Sharon) Burkett, of Indiana; daughter, Vivian Adams, of Indian Head, Md.; granddaughters: Sandra (Bill) Kriley, Christi Scheel and Scott Yeagy, Jennifer (Phil) Tompkins, Jamie (Brad) Transue and Lisa (Sean) McAndrew; great-grandchildren: Gabi, Sami and Mykala Kriley, Weston and Ellison Transue, Mason and Avery McAndrew and Sawyer Yeagy; sister, Ruth (Robert) Miller, of Kittanning; son-in-law, Clarence "Butch" Scheel, of Carlisle, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Debra Burkett, of Ford City; and extended family: Sandy (Randall) Smith, of Elderton, Cindy Riggle, of Elderton, Barbara Piano, of New Florence, Debbie (John) Heffelfinger, of Worthington and Teri (Bob) Beers, of Kittanning; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Carl Eugene Burkett, whom she married June 10, 1949, and who passed away on Feb. 25, 1968; son, Ronald E. Burkett, who passed away on April 1, 2008; daughter, H. LaRue Scheel, who passed away on Jan. 1, 2015; brother, Harold Edward Yount; and sisters, Helen Faber and Vera Smail. In addition to her first husband, Ethel was preceded in death by her companion of 27 years, Donald B. Riggle, who passed away on Dec. 14, 2002, and his daughter, Sharon Riggle, who passed away on Jan. 8, 1992.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Our Family's Home, for the care and huge amount of love they gave and had for her.

The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton, Pa.

Funeral services will be privately held. Family and friends are welcome to watch the service live at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, on the Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page - www.facebook.com/bauerfuneral.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are required to wear a mask or face covering.

Interment will be in Whitesburg United Methodist Cemetery, Kittanning, Pa.

Contributions can be made in Ethel's honor to Orphans of the Storm, PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201 or a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.

