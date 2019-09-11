|
Eugene D. Courson, 60, of Ford Cliff, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital.
He was born July 4, 1959, in Valier, Jefferson County, to Ronald and Gladys Burton Courson.
Eugene formerly worked in delivery and construction.
He was a member of the House of Hope in Vandergrift, where he enjoyed working in men's ministry and helping at the church as an usher and at church dinners.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.
His other memberships included the Ford City Sportsmen's Club.
He was a resident of his community for the past 20 years.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Burdett Courson, whom he married March 11, 2000; a sister, Leona "Sue" Geer, of Kittanning; a brother, Ronald J. "Pete" and Amy Courson, of Punxsutawney; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. Friday at the House of Hope Family Worship Center, 1164 Pleasant View Drive, Vandergrift, (Kepple Hill, Parks Township), until the service time at noon with Pastor Scott Kifer officiating. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Linda, to be used according to the wishes of the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.