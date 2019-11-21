|
Eva (Bennardo) Peters, 91, of Parks Township, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.
Born April 19, 1928, in Vandergrift, she is the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Cunningham Bennardo.
Eva had been employed by GTE Phone Company in Vandergrift, as a switchboard operator for 35 years.
She is Lutheran by faith and had been a member of the OES No. 277, she enjoyed attending her grandchildren's events.
Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne (Paul) Duriancik, of Parks Township; a son, F. Michael Peters (Karen Morelli), of Hellam, Pa.; four grandchildren: Eric, David, Luke (Courtney) Duriancik and Amanda Peters; two step grandchildren, Jennifer and Mark Wolfe; two great-grandchildren, Jett and Demi Duriancik along with two step great-grandchildren, Jace and Mika Wolfe; and her brother, Donald Gene Bennardo, of Ocala, Fla.
In addition to her parents; she is preceded in death by her husband, Russell E. Peters in 2005; her son, Russell Peters, Jr.; and two brothers, Thomas and Frank Bennardo.
Family and friends will be received Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. with Father James Loew OSB officiating in the Dunmire Kerr & Rowe Funeral Home, Inc., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.