Evalyn K. "PeeWee" Atwood, 92, of Kittanning, passed away on Wednesday, Sept., 23, 2020, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born on April 9, 1928, in Kittanning, to Telford Clay and Eva Irene (Henry) Peterman.

Evalyn was a 1946 graduate of Kittanning High School and a lifelong resident of Kittanning. She graduated from Mason Frederick Beauty School in Pittsburgh, and worked from 1947 until 1977, at the former Hazel's Beauty Shop. Evalyn then worked and co-owned the Atwood and Lamison Beauty Salon until her retirement in 2007. She was often called on as a hair dresser for more than 50 years at Bauer Funeral Home. Evalyn was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kittanning, and a life member of the Kittanning Fireman's Auxiliary.

Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Tricia M. Bramlet and husband, Michael, of Kittanning; grandson, Conner James Blose; granddaughters, Heather Beuth and Julie Pella and husband, Ron; great-grandchildren: Zachary S. Burright, Hayley Pella and Riley Pella; a sister, Marilyn Mc- Ginley, of Waterford, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.

Evalyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard J. Atwood, whom she married on Oct. 8, 1949, and who passed away on May 6, 2001; and her daughter, Karen S. Beuth.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services,

Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, East Franklin Township.

Contributions can be made in Evalyn's honor to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 810 River Ave., Suite 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15212; the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Pennsylvania, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222; or a charity of one's choice.

