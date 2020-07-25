Eve Lorene Scholl, 57, of Adrian, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.

She was born in Kittanning, on July 23, 1962, to Loran and Arlene (Alexander) Scholl and lived in the area all of her life.

Survivors include her mother, Arlene Scholl; daughter, Camille Scholl; brother, Dave (Ellen) Scholl; sister, Ruth Scholl; brother, Mike (Kelly) Scholl; brother, Tom (Donna) Scholl; and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Loran Scholl.

Private services were held at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.