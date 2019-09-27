|
Evelyn E. Chesnutt, 76, of Templeton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.
Evelyn was born on June 18, 1943, in Kittanning, to Mary Maydel (Emery) and Carl Haye, Sr.
Evelyn was the owner and operator of D & E Market in Wick City, from 1982 to 1992. She was an excellent bowler and played in numerous local leagues. She was an Elvis Presley enthusiast and a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered for always showing more concern for others than herself.
She is survived by her loving husband, Chester A. Chesnutt, whom she married on Dec. 30, 1960; a son, Joseph Chesnutt and wife, Sharon, of Templeton; grandchildren,
Chet Chesnutt and wife, Cassie, Ariane Angert and husband, Jimmy, Bethany Kovach and husband, Justin, and Shane Chesnutt and wife, Racheal; great-grandchildren, Joe Chesnutt, Raylen and Dexter Angert, Addyson Schwartz and Kallie Kovach; a brother, Carl "Cork" Haye and wife, Patty, of Kittanning and a sister, Donna Connally and companion, William Hohl, of Kittanning.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Amy Sue Chesnutt; and a brother, Robert Haye.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Bauer Funeral Home, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Jean Westlake officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Evelyn's name to the ALS Foundation, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209. Interment will be at Widnoon Cemetery, Armstrong County. Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to Evelyn's family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.