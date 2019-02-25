Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Evelyn F. (Bowser) Bellas


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn F. (Bowser) Bellas Obituary

Evelyn F. (Bowser) Bellas, 76, of Kittanning, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Florida.

She was born May 28, 1942, in Kittanning to the late Daniel and Ada (Hoak) Bowser.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a homemaker. Evelyn was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Kittanning. She enjoyed gardening and golfing.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, whom she married on Aug. 19, 1962, Jim Bellas, of Kittanning; son, Jeff (Kathy) Bellas, of Kittanning; brother, Danny (Mary Jane) Bowser, of Kittanning; sister, Mary Ann Bowser, of Michigan; brother Paul Bowser, of Sharon; sister, Janet (Jeff) Kaufman, of Kittanning; brother, Warren Bowser, of Louisiana; sister, Sara (Gary) McKruit, of Sarver; brother, Gary (Lena) Bowser, of West Middlesex; sister, Lois (Razi) Uddin, of Butler; brother Jimmy (Donna) Bowser, of Kittanning; And numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father in-law, Joseph and Helen Bellas; brother-in-law William

Bellas; and sister-in-law Charlotte Johns.

Friends will be received Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in the funeral home, where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, with Tom Kness officiating.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

