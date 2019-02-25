Evelyn F. (Bowser) Bellas, 76, of Kittanning, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Florida.

She was born May 28, 1942, in Kittanning to the late Daniel and Ada (Hoak) Bowser.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a homemaker. Evelyn was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Kittanning. She enjoyed gardening and golfing.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, whom she married on Aug. 19, 1962, Jim Bellas, of Kittanning; son, Jeff (Kathy) Bellas, of Kittanning; brother, Danny (Mary Jane) Bowser, of Kittanning; sister, Mary Ann Bowser, of Michigan; brother Paul Bowser, of Sharon; sister, Janet (Jeff) Kaufman, of Kittanning; brother, Warren Bowser, of Louisiana; sister, Sara (Gary) McKruit, of Sarver; brother, Gary (Lena) Bowser, of West Middlesex; sister, Lois (Razi) Uddin, of Butler; brother Jimmy (Donna) Bowser, of Kittanning; And numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father in-law, Joseph and Helen Bellas; brother-in-law William

Bellas; and sister-in-law Charlotte Johns.

Friends will be received Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in the funeral home, where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, with Tom Kness officiating.

