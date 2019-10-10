|
|
Evelyn Jean (McAfoose) Hutchings, 99, of Alva, Fla., better known simply as Jean by her family and friends, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. She was 99 years old and only six days shy of her 100th birthday!
Jean was born on Oct. 4, 1919, in Echo, the beautiful daughter to Isabelle "Vi" (Steer) and Mac McAfoose. She moved to Southwest Florida in 1961, and spent a 20-year career with the Lee County School District as an elementary school teacher before retiring in 1981. She was an active member of her faith community first at Grace Lutheran Church in Fort Myers Shores, when she lived there and later at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Alva, after she moved and whenever she was at church, Jean was always pleased to play the organ. She was also a member of many civic organizations and was past president of the Association for Childhood Education, Tice Hobby Club and Ladies Guild and was also a member of the American Business Women's Association, Fort Myers Rose Society and the East Fort Myers Craft Club.
Jean leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Holly Bell; and sons, Ed and David Hutchings. She also leaves behind a large extended family and a great number of people she met along life's pathway. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, William H. Hutchings, who passed away in 1999. Jean will be warmly remembered and fondly missed by all who knew her.
A visitation for Jean was conducted from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, inside the Chapel at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, Florida 33907, 239-936-0555. At 3 p.m. friends and family recessed to adjacent Memorial Gardens Cemetery where Jean was laid to rest in the Prayer Garden alongside her dearly departed husband, William. To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer condolences to the family at this difficult time, please visit Jean's memorial webpage at www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign her guestbook. To view Jean's Tribute Video, please follow the following link: https://www.tributeslides.com/tributes/show/PCHBMMXL36XZB3XJ.