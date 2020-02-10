|
Evelyn Louise Wall, 102, of Charlottesville, Va., died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1917, in Dayton, Pa., to the late Charles and Laura (Goodhart) Snyder.
She was a registered nurse and also worked as Health Nurse for the Butler County Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.
She was an adopted grandmother as part of the UVA Madison House Program for 15 years and was an inspiration to many because of her blindness.
She loved her family, enjoyed gardening and baking, and had a strong Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Frederick
Wall; sisters: Leone Pall, Lucille Wall, Lillian Wall and Zelia Yoder; and a brother, Charles E. Snyder, and a grandson-in-law, Michael Collison.
Mrs. Wall is survived by two sons, Douglas (Joan) Wall of Goochland, Va., and Richard (Jean) Wall of Moscow, Idaho; two daughters, Gloria (Richard) Kensinger of Centre Hall, Pa., and Susan (William) Schivley of Nellysford, Va. Also surviving her are grandchildren Stephanie (Darren) Haden, F. Douglas(Laura) Wall, Mathew (Susan) Wall, Michelle (Will) Saylor, Jason (Amber) Kesinger, Leslie Wall, Leighton Wall, Steven (Natalie) Schivley and Christine (Schivley) Collison; and 16 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Westminster Canterbury Chapel. Burial will be in Jerusalem Cemetery in Armstrong County, Pa.