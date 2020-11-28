F. Duane Snyder, 84, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, Pa.

He was born on June 7, 1936, in Cowansville, Pa., to Walter G. and C. Lucille (Wylie) Snyder.

He was a graduate of Grove City College, where he met his beloved wife, Nancy, and was a graduate of the Cincinnati School of Mortuary Science. He served the community for more than 40 years as the former owner/operator of the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Homes in Kittanning and Cowansville, and the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Kittanning, Pa., where he held several offices during his years of membership. He was a member of the Kittanning / East Brady Lodge No. 244 of the Freemasons. He was a member of the Kittanning Men's Club. He was an avid golfer and loved his Pittsburgh sports teams. He also enjoyed spending time with his family in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

He is survived by three daughters: Tracey Thomaswick and husband, Ronald, of Murrayville, Ga., Becky Williams and husband, Bradley, of Cowansville, Pa. and Amy Blakney (Terry) of Erie, Pa. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Zachary (Ty) Thomaswick, of Demorest, Ga.; Emma (Christopher) Stapleton, of Flowery Branch, Ga.; and Aaron Blakney and Ryan Blakney, of Erie, Pa., in addition to one great-granddaughter, Sydney Stapleton, as well as one sister, Marvene Bowser and husband, Dr. O.G. Bowser, of Cowansville, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 55 years, Nancy Jo (Ubersax) Snyder.

The Rev. Mark Brady will be officiating services at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Kittanning, 334 Arch St, Kittanning, Pa. 16201.

Guests attending the services for Duane are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC/health safety protocols.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Memorial Fund of the First Baptist Church of Kittanning.

For more information or to send online condolences please visit: snydercrissman.com.