F. Jean Johnson, 92, of Derry, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Greater Pittsburgh located in Greensburg.

She was born Aug. 16, 1926, in Sykesville, a daughter of the late Frederick W. and Hazel K. Adamson Radaker. She was the oldest child and the last remaining member of the family.

She graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1945, and met her husband there.

Jean was a member of the Derry Presbyterian Church and the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees.

She was a homemaker and worked as a cafeteria worker for Derry Area School District.

In her younger years, she worked with the youth group mission tours for the Derry Presbyterian Church.

Jean loved her family dearly and was very much the "grandma" babysitter for her granddaughters and great-granddaughters.

Her favorite activities were traveling, casinos, and playing bingo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Robert A. Johnson, Sr., her sonin law, A. Franklin Hancock, her brother, Dorsey Radaker, and two sisters, Mary Lou Peterson and Beatrice Radaker.

Jean is survived by her loving children, Carolyn A. Hancock, of Kittanning, and Robert A. Johnson, Jr. and his wife, Rhonda, of Latrobe; granddaughters, Colleen Dyche (Chuck), of Latrobe, and Kelly Johnson-Hill (Bryan), of Greensburg; great-granddaughters, Courtney Kerila and Cali Dyche, both of Latrobe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted Wednesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ronald Durika officiating. Interment will be made in the Coles Cemetery, Derry.

The family wishes to thank the staff on 300 wing and therapists at RNC for their kindness and care.

Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.