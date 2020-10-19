Florence A. Reesman, 87, of Kittanning, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born on Dec. 26, 1932, to Martin and Louise (Hill) Stewart in Cowanshannock Township.

Florence was a member of Salem (Hill's) United Church of Christ, Kittanning.

Florence is survived by her two sons, Charles, Jr. (Linda) Reesman, of Ford City and Stephen (Laura) Reesman, of Rural Valley; sister, Pearline Black, of Kittanning; granddaughter, Amber Ausherman; grandson, Chad Reesman; and two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Eian Ausherman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles C. Reesman, Sr., who died Oct.11,1994; two brothers, Albert and Roy Stewart; and three sisters: Jean Atherton, Dorothy Lorigan and an infant.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, with the Rev. Todd Marino officiating.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.

Burial will take place in the Salem (Hill's) United Church of Christ Cemetery, www.carson/ boyer.com.