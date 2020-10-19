1/
Florence A. Reesman
1932 - 2020
Florence A. Reesman, 87, of Kittanning, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born on Dec. 26, 1932, to Martin and Louise (Hill) Stewart in Cowanshannock Township.

Florence was a member of Salem (Hill's) United Church of Christ, Kittanning.

Florence is survived by her two sons, Charles, Jr. (Linda) Reesman, of Ford City and Stephen (Laura) Reesman, of Rural Valley; sister, Pearline Black, of Kittanning; granddaughter, Amber Ausherman; grandson, Chad Reesman; and two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Eian Ausherman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles C. Reesman, Sr., who died Oct.11,1994; two brothers, Albert and Roy Stewart; and three sisters: Jean Atherton, Dorothy Lorigan and an infant.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, with the Rev. Todd Marino officiating.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.

Burial will take place in the Salem (Hill's) United Church of Christ Cemetery, www.carson/ boyer.com.



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
