Florence J. (Kammerdiener) Smith-Kensky
Florence J. (Kammerdiener) Smith-Kensky, 88, formerly of Templeton, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Kittanning.

She was born March 14, 1932, in Goheenville in Wayne Township, to the late William and Anna (Hensel) Kammerdiener.

Florence was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Goheenville. She belonged to the Kittanning Moose Lodge and VFW No. 863. She enjoyed dancing and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Rickey (Cindy) Smith; and daughters: Robin (Frank) Pago, Tammy (Brian) Hornberger and Tana (Stan) Hopper; grandchildren: Cherry (Kevin) Eberle, Brian, Jr. (Courtney) Hornberger, Frankie (Jennifer) Pago, Tara (Matthew) Waldron, Alisha Hopper, Keisha (Tom) Best, Sarah (Colt) Kennemuth, Tayler Hopper, Brittnay (Jordan) Bish, Jake Hopper and Hannah Hopper; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, John (Barb) Kammerdiener and Carl (Doris) Kammerdiener.

In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her first husband, Willard Smith; second husband,

John F. Kensky; and siblings: Nellie Seyler, Bill Kammerdiener, Clarence Kammerdiener, Dorothy Chiocco, Clarabelle Dunham, LaVina Pollick and Vernon Kammerdiener.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, with service immediately following at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating. Burial will be in Cochran Cemetery in Templeton. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
