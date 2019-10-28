Home

Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Floryan "Jabbo" Klimkowicz


1929 - 2019
Floryan "Jabbo" Klimkowicz Obituary

Floryan "Jabbo" Klimkowicz, 90, a lifelong resident of Ford City, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Our Family Home in Manor Township.

He was born Jan. 8, 1929, in Ford City, to John Klimkowicz and Wanda Rolnicki Klimkowicz.

Jabbo was employed by PPG in Ford City, from which he retired.

He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Army and the Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

Jabbo was a member of Christ Prince of Peace Parish in Ford City.

He was also a member of the P.N.A.

Jabbo enjoyed his camp and the round trip from camp to back home.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Sandy Klimkowicz, along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Jabbo in death were three sisters: Eleanor Morda, Dorothy Mazurek and Mary Anne Smith; along with three brothers: Klement Klimkowicz, Zigmond "Pudy" Klimkowicz, and John Klimkowicz.

Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m. Monday, at Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.

Interment will take place at Holy Trinity Cemetery.

