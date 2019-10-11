Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Wensel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Lee Wensel Sr.


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Lee Wensel Sr. Obituary

Floyd Lee Wensel, Sr., 60, of Rural Valley, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1958, to Floyd and Marie (McClimans) Wensel in Erie.

Floyd worked as a truck driver.

He liked Jeeps, mud bogging, building models and spending time with his grandchildren.

Floyd is survived by his companion, Tressia Lee Henry, of Rural Valley; three sons: Floyd Lee, Jr. (Abby) Wensel, of Shelocta, Brady Wensel, of Rural Valley and Jacob Fouse, of Rural Valley; four daughters: Colleen (Don) Gearhart, of Kittanning, Tiffany Reid, of Ripley, N.Y., Shayna Wensel, of Sagamore and Amanda

Wensel, of Kittanning; brother, Charles Wensel, Sr. of Pennsylvania; four sisters: Charlotte (Mike) Gulish, of Rural Valley, Dolly (Chris) Dock, of Pennsylvania, Sandy (Jim) VanCamp, of Dayton and Cindi Stroupe, of Sagamore; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and his other mother, Beatrice Bearce, of Sagamore.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom Wensel; and two sisters, Jackie Boyles and Diane Fisher.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, where a Blessing service will follow at 9 p.m. www.carsonboyer.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now