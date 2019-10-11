|
Floyd Lee Wensel, Sr., 60, of Rural Valley, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1958, to Floyd and Marie (McClimans) Wensel in Erie.
Floyd worked as a truck driver.
He liked Jeeps, mud bogging, building models and spending time with his grandchildren.
Floyd is survived by his companion, Tressia Lee Henry, of Rural Valley; three sons: Floyd Lee, Jr. (Abby) Wensel, of Shelocta, Brady Wensel, of Rural Valley and Jacob Fouse, of Rural Valley; four daughters: Colleen (Don) Gearhart, of Kittanning, Tiffany Reid, of Ripley, N.Y., Shayna Wensel, of Sagamore and Amanda
Wensel, of Kittanning; brother, Charles Wensel, Sr. of Pennsylvania; four sisters: Charlotte (Mike) Gulish, of Rural Valley, Dolly (Chris) Dock, of Pennsylvania, Sandy (Jim) VanCamp, of Dayton and Cindi Stroupe, of Sagamore; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and his other mother, Beatrice Bearce, of Sagamore.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom Wensel; and two sisters, Jackie Boyles and Diane Fisher.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, where a Blessing service will follow at 9 p.m. www.carsonboyer.com.