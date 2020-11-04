Frances Birch Gardlock, 67, of Verona, formerly of Ford Cliff, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at St. Margaret Hospital.

She was born Aug. 16, 1953, in Kittanning, to Claude R. and Caroline Klingensmith Birch.

Frances was an executive assistant at UPMC for 45 years.

She liked watching the Hallmark Channel, HGTV, being a homemaker and talking to her sister, on the phone, every day.

Survivors include Randall J. Pearch, with whom she had been together with for the past 20 years; sister, Claudia "Shoe" and Allen Clark, of Vandergrift; brother, Dennis and Kathy Birch, of Mercer; and a number of nieces and nephews, especially Adele and Knox "Pooh Bear."

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Duke Birch.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, until the time of funeral services at 4:15 p.m.