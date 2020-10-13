1/
Frank Carl McKinney
Frank Carl McKinney, 81, of Kittanning, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

He was born Nov. 21, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late John Ira and Sarah R. (Enders) McKinney.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and retired from Steamfitter Local 449. Frank was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Kittanning, and was a member of the Kittanning Elks Lodge No. 203, Masonic Lodge No. 244 and Boy Scout Troop No. 676.

He enjoyed hunting, gardening, fishing, golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was one of the founding fathers of the Fort Armstrong Folk Festival.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia C. (Mohney) McKinney; daughter, Amy B. McKinney and John E. Heckman, of Kittanning; daughter Kelly S. McConnell, of Kittanning; granddaughter, Sheila Heckman, of Texas; grandson, Kody L. McConnell, of Kittanning; granddaughter Kelsea L. McConnell, of Kittanning; great-grandson, Michael Delp, Jr., of Oklahoma; great-granddaughter, Samantha Delp, of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James McKinney.

Friends will be received Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct 15, 2020, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 112 N. Water St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Jonathan Rosnick officiating.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
