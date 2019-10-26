|
Frank L. Spachtholz, 84, of Ford City, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Kittanning.
He was born on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 1935, in Ford City, the son of the late Louis and Anna Mysliewicz Spachtholz.
He married Mary Bosin Spachtholz on Oct. 24, 1964. He worked for PPG before entering the U.S. Army in 1958. He was Spec. 4 during the Korean War and the Lebanon Crisis. He was in the National Guard after an honorary discharge.
He was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Kittanning. He was the custodian and served on the Parish Council of St. Francis of Paola Church in Ford City. He attended daily Mass at St. Paul's Monastery in Kittanning. He loved praying the rosary.
He was the owner and operator of Spachtholz Auto Body Shop in Ford City.
His hobbies were building and flying R.C. Airplanes and model trains and was an avid cat lover.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Bosin Spachtholz; a brother, James Spachtholz and his wife, Nancy; two sisters, Helen Fair and Carol Ayers; brothers-in-law: James (Judy) Bosin, Martin (Janet) Bosin and Peter (Adeline) Bosin; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Kittanning, with Father Victor S. Baguna as celebrant. Interment will be held in St. Francis Cemetery, Cadogan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank's memory to the Disabled Veterans Association. All arrangements were entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.