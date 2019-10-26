Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
(724) 478-1900
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Kittanning, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Spachtholz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank L. Spachtholz


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank L. Spachtholz Obituary

Frank L. Spachtholz, 84, of Ford City, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Kittanning.

He was born on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 1935, in Ford City, the son of the late Louis and Anna Mysliewicz Spachtholz.

He married Mary Bosin Spachtholz on Oct. 24, 1964. He worked for PPG before entering the U.S. Army in 1958. He was Spec. 4 during the Korean War and the Lebanon Crisis. He was in the National Guard after an honorary discharge.

He was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Kittanning. He was the custodian and served on the Parish Council of St. Francis of Paola Church in Ford City. He attended daily Mass at St. Paul's Monastery in Kittanning. He loved praying the rosary.

He was the owner and operator of Spachtholz Auto Body Shop in Ford City.

His hobbies were building and flying R.C. Airplanes and model trains and was an avid cat lover.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Bosin Spachtholz; a brother, James Spachtholz and his wife, Nancy; two sisters, Helen Fair and Carol Ayers; brothers-in-law: James (Judy) Bosin, Martin (Janet) Bosin and Peter (Adeline) Bosin; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Kittanning, with Father Victor S. Baguna as celebrant. Interment will be held in St. Francis Cemetery, Cadogan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank's memory to the Disabled Veterans Association. All arrangements were entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now