F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:30 PM
New Hope United Methodist Church
114 W. North Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA
Frank Leroy Williams Jr.


1939 - 2020
Frank Leroy Williams Jr. Obituary

Frank Leroy Williams, Jr., 80, formerly of Worthington, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Meritus Hospital in Hagerstown, Md.

He was born May 10, 1939, in Craigsville, to the late Frank Leroy, Sr. and June (Claypoole) Williams.

He was a long-time member of the Harendale Presbyterian Church in Glen Burnie, Md., where he served as a trustee.

Frank retired from the Social Security Administration on Jan. 28, 2005, after 17 years of employment as a Supervisory Systems Accountant. He was also employed in the division of Financial Administration and Management specializing in Financial Policy and Operations, Systems Design and Standards. He retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel with 22 years of service including two tours in the Vietnam War, where he received the Bronze Star.

Frank was a lifetime member of the Worthington American Legion. He graduated from Indiana State Teachers College with a Bachelor's degree, and from George Washington University with a Master's degree in Financial Management. Frank was passionate about family history and was in the process of writing a book about the genealogy of the Williams, Claypoole and Morrison families.

Frank is the beloved husband of his wife, Gwennie E. (Morrison) Williams, whom he married Dec. 22, 1959, and recently celebrated 60 years of marriage with. He is the beloved father of Pamela S. Armstrong, Randy L. Williams,

Michael E. Williams and Jeffery A. Williams. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, June Williams and Frank Leroy Williams, Sr.; step mother, Geraldine Williams; and sister, Connie Williams Burke.

Friends will be received at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington, from Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Frank's children, the Rev. Pamela S. Armstrong and Pastor Randy Williams officiating. Interment will be in the Worthington United Presbyterian

Church Cemetery.

A luncheon will be served afterwards at the American Legion Post 828 in Worthington.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at the former New Hope United Methodist Church, 114 W. North Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212 with Pastor Kenneth Love officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ; National Museum of the U.S. Army, Army Historical Foundation, or the American Legion.

For more information, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

