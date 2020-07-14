Frank S. Klugh, 96, of Clayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born on March 18, 1924, in Kittanning, to his parents, Edward and Olive (Senior) Klugh. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth "Betty" wKlugh; and siblings: Edward Klugh, George Klugh, Jeanne Cyktish and Joseph Klugh.

Frank is survived by his niece, Debbie Meredith; a cousin, Bruce Senior; and a special friend, Jim Davis.

Frank was a graduate of Marietta College. He and his wife worked in the real estate business as a team for many years. Frank was also a proud Mason and a member of the Antioch Shrine.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Rogers Funeral Home, 110 West Main St., Trotwood, Ohio 45426. A graveside committal service will be held at Rupp Cemetery in Kittanning, at the convenience of the family. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.