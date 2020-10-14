Fred Blair Blaney, 82, of Kittanning, died on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home.

He was born on Feb. 9, 1938, to John W. and Janet Kline Blaney in Kittanning.

Fred graduated from Kittanning High School, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and University of Pittsburgh with a Master's Degree in Business. He was employed as an educator for more than 33 years at Lenape Vo-Tech in the business department as well as a teacher at BC3. He also enjoyed selling sporting equipment at Joe's Army Navy store and managing the Hopi Little League baseball team. Fred married Gail Berghoff, of Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Nov. 25, 1961. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, PSER and the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen's Club. He loved the outdoors especially hunting and fly fishing with his sons at his camp. Many summers were spent surrounded by his grandchildren at the cottage along the shores of Lake Michigan.

Fred is survived by wife, Gail, son, Scott, of Edinboro, Pa., son, John, of Greenville, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Ilsa, of Centreville, Va.; and nine grandchildren: Steven, Brooke, Nicholas, Nathan, Meredith, Chloe, David, Michael and Ella. Also surviving are great-grandson, Connor Jackson Blaney, of Colorado; and sister, Mary Lee Schaub, of Kittanning.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his son, Guy, on Nov. 9, 1997; and his step mother, Eleanor Blaney.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in the First United Methodist Church in Kittanning, with the Rev. Deb Kociban officiating.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the First United Methodist Church, Orphans of the Storm or Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home.

The family would like to sincerely thank the owners, Tim and Erin Graham, and their entire staff for the compassionate care in taking care of our Fred, at the Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

