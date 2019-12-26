|
|
Fred E. Crissman, Jr., 73, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., formerly of Cowansville, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Jupiter Rehab. Center in Florida.
He was born July 21, 1947, in Kittanning, to Fred E. and Isabel (Helm) Crissman, Sr.
Mr. Crissman was a 1965 graduate of Kittanning High School and a 1969 graduate of Pennsylvania Military Institute. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army for seven years, including in Vietnam.
Mr. Crissman then worked as a broker for Tropical Shipping in Florida until his retirement.
He is survived by many cousins.
Friends & family will be received on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Rd., Cowansville, with the Rev. Stephanie Weaver officiating.
Interment will be in the Cowansville Cemetery.
Condolences can be expressed at www.snydercrissman.com.