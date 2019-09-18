|
Fred G. Clark, Sr., 86, of Kittanning, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at home.
He was born Aug. 28, 1933, in Kittanning, to the late George and Nora (Toy) Clark.
Fred was a lifelong resident of the area and worked as an ironworker.
He served in the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne during the Korean War and was a member of the Furnace Run Chapel.
He also belonged to the American Legion in Cowansville, Kittanning Men's Club, and Local Union No. 3 Ironworkers.
Fred enjoyed gardening, canning, time at his camp in Tionesta, football, college basketball, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was an all state basketball player for the Kittanning Wildcats in 1952.
Fondly referred to as Pup by all. He loved Steeler Sundays on the pavilion with family and friends. He will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gloria Jean (Gaggini) Clark; son, Michael Clark and friend, Barb, of Kittanning; daughter, Missy and husband, Denny Stitt, of Kittanning; son, Mark Clark and wife, Tina, of Kittanning; son Fred Clark, Jr., and wife, Penny, of Kittanning. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, that he loved with all his heart; brother, Joe and wife, Esther, Clark, of Florida; brother, Tom Clark, of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with Pastor Jimmy Edwards officiating. Interment will be in the Cowansville Cemetery. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.