Fred Lee Lamison, 85, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Fred was born Nov. 28, 1933, in West Kittanning, to the late Max M. and Rebecca Grace Lamison.

He was raised in West Kittanning and married the love of his life, Barbara White, in Kittanning.

Fred established his own barbershop, Lamison's Family Barbershop, in Natrona Heights, which was successful for over 40 years.

He was a member of the Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church.

Fred's greatest joy was being with family and vacationing at the beach.

He was an avid Pirate and Steeler fan and was a volunteer for Highlands Area Meals-on-Wheels for many years.

Fred will be remembered for his kind, loving heart and friendly hello to everyone he met.

He was most recently a resident of Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.

He is survived by his children, Richard (Jody) Lamison, of Natrona Heights, Janice (Glenn) Bacon, of Asheville, N.C., and Mark (Ginny) Lamison, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Kacey (Michael) Shoupe, Kevin (Megan) Lamison, Katie (Tyler) Bennett, Erin Bacon (Matt Morrison), Daniel Bacon, Julie (Alex) Matthews, Krista Lamison, Riley Lamison and Connor Lamison; and by his great-grandchildren, Lilly, Zach, Elianna and Alara.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara White Lamison, on Feb. 24, 1995; brother, Robert Lamison; and by his sisters, Louise Jones and Gladys Wolfe.

Friends will be received on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. in the Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home, Inc., 1522 Carlisle St. Natrona Heights 724- 224-8688. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Military honors will be accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Guard. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Fred may be made to the Highlands Area Mealson Wheels, P.O. Box 395, Natrona Heights, Pa. 15065. To send an online condolence please visit www.cicholski zidekfh.com.