Freda LaRue Simensky, 94, formerly of McGrann, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born June 25, 1926, a daughter of the late Theodore and Freda LaRue (Beere) Huff.

She was employed as a unit clerk in the operating room at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, having worked at both the old and new hospitals. She was also the co-owner of L&L Ceramics. Mrs. Simensky was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Manorville, where she had served on council and several committees. For many years, she was dedicated volunteer at the Ford City Public Library. She served as a Cub Scout Den Mother for many years when her sons were Scouts. While at Kittanning Care Center, she served as an advocate for other residents there. She loved reading, doing ceramics and being with her family. She was certainly known to be the family photographer, always taking photos at all the family events.

She is survived by her children: Lynda Howlett, of Ford City, Ellis Lynn "Bud" Simensky, of McGrann and Bill (Patty) Simensky, of Ford City; her grandchildren: Steven Lynn Simensky, Joshua Howlett, William Brandon Simensky, Cody Simensky and Cory Simensky; three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Catherine Mae Lilly, of Ambridge.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis "Lynn" Simensky, a son-in-law, Dennis Howlett, and a brother-in-law, Roy Lilly.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Eric Damon officiating.

Interment will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

To share memories and condolences, please visit: welchfh.com.

Due to current CDC regulations, guests are respectfully asked to wear a face covering and maintain proper social distancing.