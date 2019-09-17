|
|
Freda Mae Peppler Clark, 78, of Ford City, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Concordia in Cabot.
She was born Tuesday, April 15, 1941, in Dime (Vandergrift), the daughter of the late Dean and Wilda Mildred Kough Peppler.
Freda loved to be at home gardening, loved to swim, and playing on the computer.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, McKinley Russell Clark; her children: Brenda Clark, of Lexington, Ohio, Russell Clark and his wife, Barb, of Ford City, and Randall Clark and his wife, Carol, of Ford City, nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul C. Peppler and his wife, Bonnie, of Shelocta.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
At her request, all arrangements were private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15671. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.