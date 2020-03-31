|
Frederick L. Walbert, Jr., 76, of Kittanning, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.
Born April 12, 1943, he was a son of the late Fred Walbert, Sr., and Rose (Kubatko) Walbert.
A veteran of the Korean War, Fred served in the U.S. Army in South Korea.
In 1968, Fred began working as an accountant at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. Over the next 35 years, he rose to be the ACMH chief accountant, and subsequently retired in 2004.
He was on the Ford City Borough Council, for which he served a term as vice president, and was also on the fi- nance committee. He was a life member of VFW Post No. 4843 in Ford City, and was post commander in 1970-71, the youngest in Pennsylvania at the time. He also served as post quartermaster for five years.
Fred was a devout member of Christ Prince of Peace Parish in Ford City, serving in many capacities within the parish: usher, altar server, member of parish and fi- nance councils, and collection counter. He was also very active with the Ford City Catholic Food Bank and the St. Vincent de Paul Society, also serving as treasurer for both organizations. He was a familiar face at the St. Vincent de Paul Store in Kittanning, where he also served as president of its board of directors. Fred was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Divine Trinity Council No. 17178. He also served as its treasurer.
Family and tradition were very important to him. Christmas day was the highlight of every year for Fred, creating memories that his family will treasure forever. While his children were growing up, he played an important role in their love of sports. He served as Ford City Little League manager for 12 years, Ford City Senior League manager for four years, and a Girls' Softball Team manager for two years. His love of sports moved on to the next generation of the Walbert family: his grandchildren. He and Joanne were fixtures at their grandchildrens' sporting events, sometimes traveling quite far to attend. Fred loved to fish, a passion that started with weekly fishing trips with his children, and continued with his friend and best man, Ray Andra. He loved rabbit hunting, collecting Lionel trains, and gardening. He was known for being the "tomato supplier" to his family, growing numerous varieties of tomatoes every year.
Fred is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joanne (Gladysiewski) Walbert; a son, Curtis Walbert (Debra) of Cabot; a daughter, Nicole (Jason) Fox of Cowansville; his grandchildren, Ashley, Ava, Addison, Aubrey, Cooper, and Amanda; a brother, Larry Walbert (Carol) of Ford City; and two sisters, Patty Balentine (Tom Goughnour) of Ford Cliff, and Carol Sanders (Martin) of Ford City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Frederick L. Walbert III, and an infant sister.
Due to current regulations concerning COVID-19, viewing will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for his immediate family at Christ Prince of Peace Parish, with Father Alan Polczynski as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, Pa. 16226. Arrangements are in the care of Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences by visiting www.welchfh.com.