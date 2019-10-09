Home

Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church
101 W. High St
Kittanning, PA
Frederick "Fred" Sacco


1946 - 2019
Frederick "Fred" Sacco Obituary

Frederick "Fred" Sacco, 73, of Kittanning, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

He was born March 22, 1946, in Indiana, to Fred and Elvera Senor Sacco.

Fred owned and operated Armstrong Beer since the early 1970s.

His memberships included Ford City and Kittanning

Eagles, Men's Club, Elks, Slovak Catholic Union Club, Polish Falcons, Latin American Club, Moose, Sons of Italy, Ford City and Kittanning Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He loved talking to people at the beer distributor and watching his grandsons play football.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Keeler Sacco; daughter,

Bonnie and Alan Law, of Kittanning; grandsons, Angelo and Ridley; and brothers, Joseph and Cherie Sacco, of Kittanning and Frank and Karen Sacco, of Uniontown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two infant sisters.

Visitation will be from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday and 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church, 101 W. High St., Kittanning, with Father Victor Baguna officiating. Interment will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

