Fredericke G. "Freddie" Caramellino, 96, of West Leechburg, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

He was born Nov. 14, 1922, in Kiskimere, son of the late Louis and Lucy (Mazzon) Caramellino.

Freddie lived in West Leechburg most of his life.

He was a coal miner, holding numerous positions at various area coalmines until retiring from Canterbury Coal Mine, Mayesville in 1985.

Freddie was a hard working man and also worked into his early 80's at the former Leechburg Auto Parts.

He was a Merchant Marine veteran of World War II, a member of Christ the King Roman Catholic Parish in Gilpin Township; and until his elderly years, he was an active member of the Marconi Club, VFW, Moose and Elks, all of Leechburg.

Freddie had a passion for cars, of which he owned many throughout the years, and of which he could always be found washing and "tinkering" with.

He was active into his 90's still cutting grass.

Freddie was also an avid Pirates fan who loved going to the games.

But most of all, he was a man whose grandchildren meant the world to him; and they could always bring the biggest smile to "Pap-Paps" face.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles "Chuck" Caramellino, Joseph "Josey" Caramellino, Frank "Gus" Caramellino; and a sister, Frances Canzano.

Freddie is survived by his loving wife of almost 68 years, Stella M. "Barto" Caramellino; daughters, Sally Marsh (Rob) of Lower Burrell, Janette George (Mark) of West Leechburg; sister-inlaw,

Lorraine Caramellino (Chuck); and the light of his life, his two granddaughters, Marisa and Carlee George of West Leechburg. Freddie is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends welcomed by his family on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051). Parting Prayers of Transfer will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Twp., with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B. officiating. Interment following at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Twp. with military honors conducted by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Freddie's name may be made to the West Leechburg Volunteer Fire Co., 1116 Gosser St., West Leechburg, PA 15656.

Condolences to the Caramellino family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.