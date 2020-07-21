1/
G. Jean McCleary
1929 - 2020
Jean McCleary was born on Sept. 19, 1929, in Clarion County, Pa., to Raymond P. Fink and Twila (Davis) Fink.

A graduate of Clarion State Teacher's College, she taught for 40 years in Armstrong County schools in Apollo, Freeport and for most of her career at Ford City High School.

She passed on Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home in Bonita Springs, Fla.; where she had lived since September 2016.

"Jean" is survived by a son, Don McCleary and her son-in-law, Michael O'Connell, of Bonita Springs, Fla. Also she has two grandsons, Tim McCleary and Jesse Mc- Cleary, of Kittanning.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin "Mac" McCleary, in 2001; and a son, Tim McCleary, who passed in 2016.

Jean was one of the original volunteers who helped establish the Worthington/West Franklin Community Library.

Memberships include Pennsylvania Association of Retired Teachers, longtime member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and Order of Amaranth.

Interment will be a private service at Lawn Haven Burial Estates at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the Worthington/West Franklin Community Library or St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, Kittanning.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail South, Bonita Springs, Fla.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
