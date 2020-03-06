|
Gale O. Young, 94, of Bethel Township, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Grey's Colonial Acres.
He was born June 25, 1925, in Kelly Station, to Arthur and Vivena Woodside Young.
Gale was retired from the maintenance department of Allegheny Ludlum, Leechburg.
He served in the Merchant Marines, during World War II.
Gale enjoyed working, building his home and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He was a lifelong resident of his community.
Survivors include daughters, Gale and Joseph Miller, of Kittanning, Janet Barnes, of Ford City and Sharon and Richard Toy, of Ford City; grandchildren: Jason and Melinda Miller, Jeremy and Katie
Miller, Heith Johns, Keri and Adam Kiro and Keli and Michael Ridinger; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy Kunkle Young, who died July 30, 1995; two grandchildren, Alana Klingensmith and Travis Klingensmith; sisters, Ruby King and Irma Young; brother, Joy Young; and sonin law, David Barnes.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.
Additional visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. John Ludwig officiating.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.