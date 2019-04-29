Garry Lee "Butch" Croyle, 59, of Kittanning, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital.

He was born June 6, 1959, in Kittanning, a son of the late Charles Emery and Catherine Melissa (McAfoose) Croyle.

Butch lived with his fiancée of 14 years, Debby Hunter. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at camp with his good friends, Jen, Andrew, Ang, Mick and everyone else. He worked for Freeman Trucking for many years and was a member of the Kittanning Eagles.

Butch is survived by his fiancée, Deb Hunter, and her children, Bernice (Keith) Adams, Brenda (Dale Smith) Johnson, Betsy Hawkins and Becky (Stephon King) Hawkins; his grandchildren, Alexis Adams, Cassidy Adams, James Johnson, Breanna Hunter, Enrique and Leam Chavez, Dylan Hunter, Samantha Hawkins, Hope, Tony and Kelly Croyle, Michalena Hawkins, Isaiah Hawkins and a very special great-granddaughter, Bae Lynn Marie Hunter; two brothers, Maurice "Mouse" (Nancy) Croyle and Tim (Karen) Croyle; a sister, Nora (Bill Boyer) Yount; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; and two previous wives, Mariam "Pat" White and her son, and Mindy Cocharan and her sons and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Chester Emery Croyle and wife, Dorothy (White) Croyle; and an infant sister, Lucinda.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the funeral home, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.

For more information, visit www.snydercrissman.com.