Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
Garry Lee Jones

Garry Lee Jones Obituary

Garry Lee Jones, 69, of Punta Gorda, Fla., went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020.

He was born Sept. 21, 1950, in Widnoon, a son of the late Colbert Alfred and Althea Grace (Hilliard) Jones.

Garry lived most of his adult life in Florida. He worked in the building trades as a welder and carpenter. Garry loved going to church and spending time with his church family. He liked to garden, play horse shoes and riding his four-wheeler. He especially loved coming to Pennsylvania, each October to go archery hunting with his brothers.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Lee (Health), who was born and raised in Miami, Fla.; brothers: Colbert and wife, Mary Ann (Conner), of Widnoon, Lewis and Beth (Bowser), of Kittanning, Nathan and wife, Esther (Mc- Cafferty), of New Bethlehem,

Mark and wife, Kelli (Swartz), of Widnoon and Karl, of Dayton; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Baldwin Brothers and Cremation Service of Fort Myers, Fla.

