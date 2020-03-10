|
Garry Lee Jones, 69, of Punta Gorda, Fla., went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020.
He was born Sept. 21, 1950, in Widnoon, a son of the late Colbert Alfred and Althea Grace (Hilliard) Jones.
Garry lived most of his adult life in Florida. He worked in the building trades as a welder and carpenter. Garry loved going to church and spending time with his church family. He liked to garden, play horse shoes and riding his four-wheeler. He especially loved coming to Pennsylvania, each October to go archery hunting with his brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Lee (Health), who was born and raised in Miami, Fla.; brothers: Colbert and wife, Mary Ann (Conner), of Widnoon, Lewis and Beth (Bowser), of Kittanning, Nathan and wife, Esther (Mc- Cafferty), of New Bethlehem,
Mark and wife, Kelli (Swartz), of Widnoon and Karl, of Dayton; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Baldwin Brothers and Cremation Service of Fort Myers, Fla.