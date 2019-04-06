Gary "Weedge" Brocious, 78, formerly of Kittannning, passed away after a long illness at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the age of 78.

Gary is survived by his wife, Annette Bowser Brocious; step-son, Matthew (Jamie) Bowser; step-daughter, Lu- Anne Bowser; step-daughter, Brenda Bowser-Biscay; son, Gerald (Becky); granddaughter, Brooke Brocious; and niece, Vicky (Scott) Shiring.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Eileen Brocious Ford; his parents, Gerald and Maxine Brocious; and his fur-baby, Cimey.

Gary was born on May 4, 1940, in Armstrong County, to Gerald and Maxine Brocious.

He graduated from Kittanning Senior High School in 1958.

He worked as a local truck driver delivering heating oil and gasoline.

Gary was a NASCAR and Pittsburgh Steelers football enthusiast and there were very few times, where he missed a race or game.

There will be no visitation or funeral services at Gary's request. The family would like to thank the Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, Florida, for their assistance, love, and compassion through this difficult time. Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, Fort Myers, assisted with arrangements.