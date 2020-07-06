Gary C. Loughrey, 79, of Kittanning, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights.

He was born in Kittanning, on Dec. 7, 1940, to the late Charles F. and Mary E. "Skip" (Corbett) Loughrey.

Gary worked as a bridge builder, retiring from Brayman Bridge Builders. He was a member of Union Local 952. He liked motorcycles, being outdoors, science fiction and working and building things with his hands. Gary was a steadfast family man, who was always there to lend a hand to his family and anyone else who was in need of help. He was an extraordinary father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

Left behind to cherish his memory includes his children: Brenda Maye Loughrey, of Pittsburgh, Gary Wayne Loughrey (Cindy), of Kittanning, Diana Marie French (Ray), of Kittanning and Jane Zacharias, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren: Christopher Loughrey (Maura), of Spring Church, Kevin French (fiancee, Chelsea), of Kittanning and Samantha McHaddon (Alex), of Kittanning; great-grandson, Wyatt

Loughrey; brother, Terry Loughrey (Colleen), of Ohio; and sister, Debby Hileman (Rick), of Ford City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine H. Loughrey; brother, Richard "Dick" Loughrey; and sisterin law, Janet Loughrey.

Friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. with the funeral service held at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with Pastor Jimmy Edwards officiating. Interment will be in Kittanning Cemetery at a later date. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.