1/
Gary C. Loughrey
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary C. Loughrey, 79, of Kittanning, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights.

He was born in Kittanning, on Dec. 7, 1940, to the late Charles F. and Mary E. "Skip" (Corbett) Loughrey.

Gary worked as a bridge builder, retiring from Brayman Bridge Builders. He was a member of Union Local 952. He liked motorcycles, being outdoors, science fiction and working and building things with his hands. Gary was a steadfast family man, who was always there to lend a hand to his family and anyone else who was in need of help. He was an extraordinary father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

Left behind to cherish his memory includes his children: Brenda Maye Loughrey, of Pittsburgh, Gary Wayne Loughrey (Cindy), of Kittanning, Diana Marie French (Ray), of Kittanning and Jane Zacharias, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren: Christopher Loughrey (Maura), of Spring Church, Kevin French (fiancee, Chelsea), of Kittanning and Samantha McHaddon (Alex), of Kittanning; great-grandson, Wyatt

Loughrey; brother, Terry Loughrey (Colleen), of Ohio; and sister, Debby Hileman (Rick), of Ford City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine H. Loughrey; brother, Richard "Dick" Loughrey; and sisterin law, Janet Loughrey.

Friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. with the funeral service held at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with Pastor Jimmy Edwards officiating. Interment will be in Kittanning Cemetery at a later date. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved