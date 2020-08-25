1/
Gary L. Cagle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary L. Cagle, 67, of Manor Township, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born June 21, 1953, in Kittanning, he was a son of the late William Cagle, Sr. and Wilma (Shaul) Cagle.

Gary studied at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and retired from Eljer Plumbingware in 2005. He was a member of the Ford City Eagles. Boating was his life, and he considered his boating friends to be family. He was a member of the Oakmont Yacht Club, and was a former dock master and former Commodore. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed going to his camp in Penfield. Gary loved his three children and six grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patty" (Stitt) Cagle, whom he married on Oct. 22, 1977; two sons, Eric (Julie) Beck, of Kittanning, and Tony (Kim) Beck, of Butler; a daughter, Megan (Daniel) Kutch, of Ocean Springs, Miss.; six grandchildren: Emily Kutch, Marin Beck, Aidan Kutch, Colin Kutch, Lydia Beck and Nathan Beck; and his brother, William (Linda) Cagle, of Rural Valley.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where a service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be private. To send condolences and share memories, please visit: welchfh.com.

As per the governor's mandate regarding the COVID-19 virus, no more than 25 people will be permitted inside the funeral home at a time, and a mask or face covering is required.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at: donate.lls.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved