Gary L. Cagle, 67, of Manor Township, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born June 21, 1953, in Kittanning, he was a son of the late William Cagle, Sr. and Wilma (Shaul) Cagle.

Gary studied at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and retired from Eljer Plumbingware in 2005. He was a member of the Ford City Eagles. Boating was his life, and he considered his boating friends to be family. He was a member of the Oakmont Yacht Club, and was a former dock master and former Commodore. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed going to his camp in Penfield. Gary loved his three children and six grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patty" (Stitt) Cagle, whom he married on Oct. 22, 1977; two sons, Eric (Julie) Beck, of Kittanning, and Tony (Kim) Beck, of Butler; a daughter, Megan (Daniel) Kutch, of Ocean Springs, Miss.; six grandchildren: Emily Kutch, Marin Beck, Aidan Kutch, Colin Kutch, Lydia Beck and Nathan Beck; and his brother, William (Linda) Cagle, of Rural Valley.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where a service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be private. To send condolences and share memories, please visit: welchfh.com.

As per the governor's mandate regarding the COVID-19 virus, no more than 25 people will be permitted inside the funeral home at a time, and a mask or face covering is required.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at: donate.lls.org.