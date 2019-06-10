Gary Lee Crytzer, 73, of Kittanning, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

He was born March 15, 1946, in Kittanning and raised by grandparents Elder and Susie (Mansfield) Crytzer.

He was a lifelong resident of the area who served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Gary enjoyed leather crafting and previously coached Kittanning Little League and Kittanning Senior League.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judyann (Patton) Crytzer, of Kittanning; a son, Timothy L. Crytzer, of Kittanning; a grandson, Dillon James Lee Crytzer, of Vandergrift; a great-grandson, Dillon James Lee Crytzer, Jr., of Kittanning; a niece, Stephanie Booher, of Virginia; and a special granddaughter, Summer Young, of Kittanning.

Gary was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elder and Susie Crytzer; his mother-inlaw and father-in-law, Russell and Jean (Rhodes) Patton; and a niece, Terri Anne Tindell.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the funeral home, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, with the Rev. Edward Walters officiating.

Interment will be in the Kittanning Cemetery.

