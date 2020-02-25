Home

Gary Robert Sipe

Gary Robert Sipe Obituary

Gary Robert Sipe, 58, of Kittanning, died on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in ACMH Hospital.

He was born on Dec. 6, 1961, in Kittanning, to the late William Franklin and Edna Mae (Crawford) Sipe.

He previously worked for Blue Row Tipple in Bradys Bend. Gary attended the First Church of God in Kittanning, and he also was a member of the American Legion in East Brady.

Gary loved volunteering his time helping others, playing bingo and scratch off tickets and he really enjoyed playing pranks on his nieces.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sisters: Diane (Don) Buzzard, Nancy Simensky, Janet Orton and Ella Sipe and boy friend, Don Jones; brother, John Daniel; nieces and nephews: Chris, John, Bill, Mike, Julia, Linda, Stephanie, Rebecca, Jani and P.J; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; dear friends, Luanne (Wes) Bowser and Rain.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Dave; niece, Michelle; and one great-niece and one great-nephew.

There will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning, is handling the arrangements. Family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help offset expenses. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

