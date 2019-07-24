Gayle Nina (Hake) DeMattie, 82, of Kittanning, died on Monday, July 22, 2019, at her home.

Born July 16, 1937, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Clayton and LaVerne Hake.

She was a retired dietary aide at ACMH Hospital.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kittanning.

Gayle enjoyed traveling and going out to eat. She was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Left behind to cherish her memory includes her husband, Edward DeMattie; step-son, Louis (Denise) DeMattie, of Brooklyn, Ohio; step-daughter, Theresa (Bob) Sterpka, of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother, William

Hake, of Kittanning; sister, Bonnie (Joseph) Bowser, of Worthington; nephews, Terry (Elizabeth) John, of Cowansville, and Clayton (Cindy) John, of Claysburg, Pa.; and niece, Kimberly (John) Yankosky, of Ford City.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gay John; and brother in-law, Bob John; sister-inlaw, Lorma Hake; and stepson, Danny DeMattie.

Friends will be received on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St. Kittanning, with the Rev. Michael Bowser officiating. Burial will follow in Worthington United Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center or First United Methodist Church in Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.