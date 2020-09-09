Gaynell Mae Porter, 69, of Kittanning, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.

She was born April 19, 1951, in Kittanning, a daughter of the late David Lee, Jr. and Helen (Wright) Cousins.

Gaynell was a member of the North Buffalo Grace Brethren Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing Old Maid and watching them play sports. She also loved cooking and baking.

She is survived by her husband, Timmy R. Porter, whom she married July 8, 1970; her daughter, Misty (Tag) Hecker, of Ford City, her son, Todd (Jennifer) Porter, of Kittanning; four grandchildren: Megan Hecker, Morgan Hecker, Dawson Porter and Josie Porter; a sister, Carol Schaeffer, of Kittanning; and two brothers, David D. (Sharyl) Cousins, of Kittanning, and Richard A. (Cathy) Cousins, of Kittanning.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Pauline Cousins, and her stepfather, William Wright.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at North Buffalo Grace Brethren Church. Additional visitation will take place in the church one hour prior to the service. Interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.welchfh.com. Please observe current state regulations regarding the COVID-19 virus, including face coverings, and social distancing.