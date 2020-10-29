1/
Genevieve Catherine Kozuch
Genevieve Catherine Kozuch, 96, formerly of Ford City, passed from this earth Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Genevieve was the youngest child of Joseph and Sophie Cook, born April 21, 1924.

Following her graduation from Ford City High School in 1942, she worked in the shipping department of PPG's Ford City plant.

Genevieve married Paul Kozuch, also from Ford City, Jan. 9, 1945. They lived on Sixth Avenue, where they raised their five children.

Genevieve worked for Montgomery Ward in Kittanning, for a short time. She took a civil service test to acquire a position in the Department of Public Assistance in Kittanning. In her 20 year tenure, she performed multiple responsibilities: typist, caseworker and supervisor.

Paul and Genevieve moved to Fenelton, Pa., in 1982. They enjoyed retirement together until 2009, when Paul passed away suddenly after 63 years of marriage. Genevieve continued to live in Fenelton, until 2016, when she moved to Redstone Independent Living in Murrysville, Pa. She enjoyed making new friends; playing cards, Wii bowling, corn hole, shuffleboard; and partaking in many other social events available. She attended St. Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes while in the area.

Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents, Joseph and Sophie; brothers: John (Sophie) Cook, Leo (Linda) Cook, Mike (Tilly and Anne) Cook; sister, Sophie (Joseph) Kromka; son-in-law, Robert Taylor; and daughter-in-law, Sonja (Bowser) Kozuch.

Genevieve is survived by five children and their families: Joseph (Linda McGinley) Kozuch, Carol Taylor, James (Lori Waschitsch) Kozuch, Robert Kozuch and Joyce (Paul) Smith. Additionally, they were blessed with 11 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.

Visitation for Genevieve will be held from at 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Mantini Funeral Home, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, followed by a prayer service at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be follow at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Prince of Peace, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with the Rev. Alan Polczynski officiating.

Interment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery.



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
OCT
31
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Christ Prince of Peace Parish
