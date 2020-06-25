Geoffrey A. Pence, 68, of Westport, Wash., passed away at his home on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Geoffrey was born on March 6, 1952, in Natrona Heights, Pa. He was the son of the late Nancy Jane Hiteshue Gilligan and the late Alan Colwell Pence.

Geoffrey was a 1970 graduate of Madison High School in Portland, Ore. He went on to receive his aircraft mechanics certification from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in 1973. Geoffrey was employed for more than 44 years in the aviation industry. He was recently presented with the Twin Commander Aircraft "Lifetime Achievement Award" for many years of service.

Throughout his life, he was proud of his over 46 years of marriage to Norma and of his two daughters and what beautiful women they turned out to be, inside and out.

Geoffrey was able to relocate to the coast three years ago, so long walks on the beach was a favorite pastime. He also enjoyed spending quality time with the grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Opa." He especially loved spending time with his sister. Reading, and working on jigsaw and crossword puzzles became a big part of his days after retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Pennington Pence, whom he married on July 28, 1973. Also surviving are his daughters, Allison and her husband, Jason Childers; Elizabeth (Libby) and her husband, Mike Yum; four grandchildren: Peyton and Makena Childers; Ethan and Ellie Yum; a sister, Lucretia (Penny) Elaine Pence; two step-sisters: Patty Breghenti and Gloria Baldwin; and one step brother, Greg Baldwin; his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: John Pennington, Jr., Martha Reed, Eva Cunningham, Brenda Titus and Bernice McMillen, as well as a number of aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.

In addition to his mother and father, Geoffrey was preceded in death by his in-laws, John Pennington, Sr., and Zelda Pennington.

Memorial contributions may be made to: South Beach Food Bank., 314 N. Broadway St., Westport, WA 98595. For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.harrisonfamilymortuary.com.