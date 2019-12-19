|
|
George A. Arnold, 84, of Bethel Township, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Our Family Personal Care Home, Ford City.
Born July 10, 1935, in Ford City, he was a son of the Frank and Mildred (Bertsche) Arnold,
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he served during the Korean Conflict. George was employed as a coal miner, and was a member of the UMWA.
Mr. Arnold was a parishioner of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City. He enjoyed cutting grass and playing with his dog, "Sammi."
He is survived by his wife, Lillian (Plazak) Arnold, of Vandergrift; three daughters: Barbara Arnold, of Apollo, Pamela (David) Campbell, of Ford City and Joanne (Jack) Carroll, of Earlysville, Va.; five grandchildren: Leslie (Jon) Hill, Bethany (Brad) Croyle, Melanie Campbell, Zoe Carroll and Kali Jo Carroll; and two great-grandchildren, Penny Croyle and Colby Hill. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Frank Arnold, Jr.; and sister, Hope Acre. Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery, Leechburg. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.