George D. "Dodie" Weaver, 88, of Ford City, died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

George was born in Kittanning, on Dec. 21, 1931, to the late Dan and Daisybelle (McElhaney) Weaver.

George was married to the late Dorothy (Brenig) with whom he had been united in marriage on June 17, 1961. His wife preceded him in death on Feb. 1, 2017. Prior to their illnesses, George and Dorothy made their home on Piper Drive, Ford City. Together, they enjoyed traveling, especially to the Outer Banks, N.C.

George retired in the early 90s from the state where he worked as a store manager for the PLCB. His employment careers also included loan officer for Mellon Bank and realtor for the Roger Stone Agency. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

George was a graduate of Kittanning High School class of 1949. He served as an vice president of his class, on the yearbook staff and was voted the "most vivacious" male. If you knew George, you know he lived up to this distinction. When he was still able to do so, he enjoyed monthly lunches with his classmates.

George was a member of the Elks and served as a past treasurer and past Exalted Ruler. He was a member of Christ Prince of Peace in Ford City.

Other interests of George's included coin collecting, watching Pittsburgh sports teams, breakfasts with friends at Clark's Grill (now Dizzy Lizzy's) and visiting with his neighbors, Waide and Sis.

George is survived by his sister Peggy Reigard, of Kittanning; two sons, George (Stephanie) of Baldwinsville, N.Y. and Michael (Lisa Lasher), of Kittanning; one granddaughter, Keri (John) Cerutti; and great-granddaughter, Finley.

Aside from his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patty Armitage.

In lieu of memorial gifts, the family suggests you have breakfast with an old friend or perform a random act of kindness for a stranger.

The family appreciates the kindness shown by the staff of the MIU at Kittanning Care Center when they cared for their father when it was no longer possible for them to do so.

Arrangements, by Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, Kittanning, are private.