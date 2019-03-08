George H. Kough, 97, of Elderton, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Grey's Colonial Acres.

He was born in Plumcreek Township, on Jan. 9, 1922, to John H. and Ida Grace (Harmon) Kough.

George graduated from Elderton High School in 1940, and worked at Pittsburgh Plate Glass Industries for 32 years. From 1946 until 1970, he worked in the Ford City plant and then worked in Meadville, where he retired in 1978, as a truck driver. George was a member of Apollo Faith Chapel and enjoyed hunting and gardening.

His memory will be cherished by his wife, Edna J. (Shaffer) Kough, whom he married Dec. 25, 1941; sons, Christopher G. Kough and wife, Anna, of Indiana, Pa., Donald L. Kough and wife, Diane, of Ford City; Dennis Kough and wife, Karen, of Elderton, and Richard Kough, of South Carolina; daughters, Ruth Cole and husband, Frank, of Sarver, Mary Ann Evans, of Florida; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and 10 step-great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Kough and wife, Jean; daughter, Freda Smith; granddaughter, Kimberly Kough; and sisters Betty Eckenrod and Martha B. Brewer.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton, with the Rev. Harry B. West officiating. Interment will be in the Elderton Cemetery, Elderton. Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence at George's family visit www.bauerfuneral.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Grey's Colonial Acres, 272 Colonial Road, Kittanning, Pa. 16201.