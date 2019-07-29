Home

Hollinger Funeral Home
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065
(717) 486-3433
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Hollinger Funeral Home
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollinger Funeral Home
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065
George J. "Brandy" Brandeburg


1942 - 2019
George J. "Brandy" Brandeburg Obituary

George J. "Brandy" Brandeburg, 77, of Boiling Springs, Pa., passed away on July 24, 2019, with his loving family by his side, at the Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia.

He was born Jan. 22, 1942, in Ford City to the late Paul and Josephine (Suwala) Brandeburg.

George retired from PPG Industries and later worked at the Mechanicsburg Club, where he made many friends. He loved any Pittsburgh sports team and passed that love down to his children and grandchildren.

Surviving is his loving wife, Judy E. Brandeburg of Boiling Springs; children, Steven (Brigitt) Brandeburg, and Melissa Ann Brandeburg, all of Carlisle; step-daughter, Angela (Vincent) Facchinei of Shippensburg; and grandchildren, Spencer Brandeburg, Joseph Facchinei, Taylor Brandeburg and Madelyn Facchinei. Also surviving is his brother, Richard Brandeburg of Ohio and many nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his brother, John Brandeburg.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Father Raja officiating. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.

