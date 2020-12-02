George N. Peters, 61, of East Vandergrift, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in his residence.

Born Jan. 23, 1959, in Kittanning, he is the son of the late Dale G. and Mary Lou Axton Peters.

He had attended the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Kittanning. George enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include a sister, Faye Lynn Peters Blair (Larry Hays), of Ford City; his brother, Andy Mueller (Jill Shrock), of New Kensington; two daughters: Ashley Peters, of East Vandergrift, and Kayla Peters (Matthew Carnes), of Vandergrift; three grandchildren: Emma Peters and Sophie and Layken Carnes; two nieces: Amanda Blair, of Hyde Park, and Meghan Blair, of Monroeville; a nephew, Adam Blair, of Apollo; a great-greatnephew, Adrien Orr, of Ford City; a step great-nephew, Austin Orr, of Vandergrift; and two step great-nieces: Amber Orr, of Ford City, and Alyana Rios.

Family and friends will be received Sunday from 1-3:30 p.m. in the Dunmire-Kerr & Rowe Funeral Home, Inc., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence visit us at: dunmirekerr.com.