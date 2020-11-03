George T. Madzy, 92, of Ford City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Kittanning.

He was born June 10, 1928, in Charleroi, Pa., to George and Anastacia Havrilak Madzy.

George retired from security from Allegheny Ludlum, West Leechburg. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War. A member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, he was president of the Holy Name Society and was a dedicated pirohi worker. He enjoyed collecting coins and was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Marion Hrinko Madzy; daughters, Kathleen S. and Jim Fuller, of Augusta, Ga., and Maryann and Mike McConnell, of Oviedo, Fla.; son, Kenneth Madzy, of Ford City; grandchildren: Kristopher, Kathryn and Jenna; and great-grandchildren: Noah and Owen and Kendyll and Tyler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Hollick and Anna; and brothers, Nicholas Madzy and Pete Madzy.

Visitation will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

A Prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a Funeral of Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 514 Ninth St., Ford City, with the Rev. John Gribik officiating.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Ukrainian Cemetery in Manor Township.