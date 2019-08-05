|
George "Red" Wranich, 97, of Kittanning (Margaret), passed away on Aug. 3, 2019, at the ACMH Hospital.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1921, to Nicholas and Pauline (Best) Wranich in Clarion Co. Red worked as a Mechanic - Drexel Brick Yard and then as an operator for Cowanshannock Township Water Authority until he retired at the age of 92.
Red served his country in the Army as an MP during World War II. He was also a boxer with the Army.
He was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro and the Rural Valley American Legion.
Red was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and fish.
He was also an awarded trapper, selling his pelts to Sears and Roebuck.
Red coached baseball for numerous decades. He coached Little League, American Legion, and Connie Mac ball. There were 4 players that he coached that made it to the majors. Red loved to watch the Little League World Series.
He served on the Cowanshannock Township Water Authority from the time of establishment until the present time.
Of all the things Red has done and accomplished, the thing he loved the most was his family and having everyone get together and spend time with each other.
Red is survived by his son, Rick (Cathy) Wranich of Dayton; three daughters, Debbie Wranich, Cindy (Joe) Cook, and Roseann (Bill) Perry, all of Margaret; seven grandchildren, Jason Cook, Kathy Jo Scrips, Nick Wranich, Erica Munroe, Justin Cook, Vinny Perry, and Katie Perry; 10 great grandchildren; a brother, Donald Wranich of Kittanning; and five sisters, Delores Uber of Bridgeton, N.J., Dorothy Jones of Greenwich, N.J., Loretta McCutheon of Elderton, Anna Perusek of Cleveland, Ohio, and Christine Schall of Kittanning.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris Betty (Lind) Wranich, whom died Jan. 6, 1997; daughter, Janie Wranich; son, Bobby Wranich; three brothers, William, Albert, and Richard Wranich; and two sisters, Helen Lucas and Rose Reefer.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, Pa.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the St. Mary, Mother of God Church - Yatesboro with Rev. Victor Baguna, officiating.
Burial will take place in the St. Mary's R.C. Cemetery, Yatesboro, with full military honors presented by the Armstrong County Honor Guard. www.carsonboyer.com